National Grid says full-year numbers will be "significantly above" EPS growth targets

Auction prices from interconnector assets drive operating profit up

National Grid (NG.) has increased its full-year profit expectations as the UK grapples with hefty increases in power prices. The transmission and power network company flagged a operating profit up by £100m more than expected, after electricity auction prices climbed and the early commissioning of a new interconnector, used to import power.