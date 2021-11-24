Index-linked leases help spark LXI uplift

Investor demand for inflation-linked leases picks up

Valuations tick up in every part of the commercial landlord’s portfolio

A week may be a long time in politics, particularly when it starts with a rambling speech about Peppa Pig World. Similarly, the usually gradual world of commercial property investment has crammed in what feels like a lifetime of change into the past 20 months. From missed rents and fears of tenant defaults, the sector has lurched to questions about asset viability and, finally, surging economic recovery.

The latter has had several impacts on LXI Reit (LXI), as the 4.9 per cent rise in the value of the group’s portfolio in the six months to September shows. For one, pent-up demand has resulted in investors piling back into UK real estate, where yields on prime long-income assets still look attractive against some geographies, including Western Europe.