Timber sales shoot up at James Latham

The wood-based products distributor said 'unprecedented market conditions' are unlikely to return, as half-year revenue rises by 80 per cent
November 25, 2021
  • Margins widen in wake of high timber prices 
  • Cost pressure likely to increase

James Latham (LTHM) has enjoyed an ‘exceptional’ six months of trading, fuelled by rising timber prices and sufficient stock in the face of shortages. While the wood-based products distributor said margins are now returning to ‘more normal’ levels and supply chain challenges persist, its cash position is healthy and demand for timber is likely to remain high as more construction projects get under way.

Half-year revenue has risen by over 80 per cent year on year, after lockdown hit the company’s performance in 2020. However, revenue and operating profit also outperformed 2019 and gross margins are significantly wider at 26.4 per cent, compared with 2019's 17.4 per cent. 

