Shrinking the state

There’s a reason for this – and it has much more to do with economic stagnation than with political philosophy.

History tells us as much. During the first three years of the Thatcher government, public spending rose as a share of GDP, from 41.5 per cent in 1978-79 to 43 per cent. During the first three years of the 1997-2010 Labour government, however, the share fell. Did this happen because Margaret Thatcher was a socialist committed to increasing the size of government while Gordon Brown was a libertarian determined to shrink it? Obviously not. It was simply because the economy shrank in the early 1980s recession but grew nicely in the late 1990s. Variations in the share of public spending in GDP are much more about what happens to GDP than they are about politicians’ ideals.