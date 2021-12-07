Babcock makes progress in fortifying balance sheet

Net debt falls to 2.1 times cash profit after Fraser Nash sale

Asset disposals set to continue in second half

Defence contractor Babcock (BAB) is making progress in repairing its balance sheet, having sold off three businesses worth £400m in recent months.

Net debt reduced marginally to £1.39bn during the period, but will fall further once the proceeds of recent sales are accounted for. Debt excluding operating leases stood at £938m at the end of September, or 2.8 times Babcock’s cash profit. The £290m sale of engineering consultancy Fraser Nash to US industry giant KBR in October effectively reduces this figure to 2.1 times and the company's near-term target is to cut this below 2 times.