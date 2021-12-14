Begbies Traynor waiting for reality

Insolvency firm expects instructions to rise

Recent bolt-on deals have boosted market share considerably

With the government ruling nothing out in its efforts to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, speculation is mounting that chancellor Rishi Sunak may once again be asked to provide emergency fiscal support for struggling businesses.

On the morning Begbies Traynor (BEG) released half-year numbers, the Westminster press pack was reporting furlough and state funding for businesses might return if harsher social distancing rules are reintroduced. For the insolvency practitioner’s executive chairman, Ric Traynor, any such measures would merely delay the process of “businesses getting back to face reality”.