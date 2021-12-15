Plan B measures curtail Christmas cheer

Christmas might not have been cancelled by prime minister Boris Johnson's introduction of 'Plan B' restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but it has certainly been curtailed.

Instructing people to work from home for the two weeks either side of Christmas Day has major implications for hotels, pubs, restaurants and city centre retailers which were hoping that this year’s holiday period might go some way towards replacing much of the sales they lost last year.

Although the restrictions are less severe than those experienced last Christmas and the economy is better able to cope, there is a real risk that GDP will shrink in December, given that the Office for National Statistics reported last week that it grew by just 0.1 per cent in October. Surging case numbers indicate restrictions could once again linger for some time.