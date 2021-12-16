Alternatives: finding pockets of value after a bumper year

Many alternatives sectors have boomed this year

Fund selectors still see value across the board, but investors should do their research

As we wrote about extensively in our investment trust special in November (IC, 12 November), 2021 has been the year in which alternatives have boomed with record sums being raised for closed-ended vehicles. For the year to 2 December, infrastructure trusts raised a total of £5.36bn across initial public offerings and secondary raisings, while private equity sectors raised £2.1bn, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

This popularity has led to some cautiousness on the sectors involved. As Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik & Co put it, “quite often, the longer we are into an IPO cycle, the lower the quality of the offering becomes”. That said, experts predict that alternatives will play an increasingly important role in investor portfolios as ultra-loose monetary policy has, generally, increased the correlation between equities and bonds. This is because the more valuations are driven by earnings in the distant future, the more sensitive they become to interest rate changes, with both bond prices and highly valued stocks more likely to fall when rates rise.