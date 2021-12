London market benefits from 'pent-up demand' after Brexit and Covid-19 disruptions last year

More companies brought to market by private equity backers

On the face of it, the prospects for the IPO market looks rosy after a stellar 12 months.

Proceeds from IPOs for the year to 1 December are up 96 per cent on last year, with companies raising a total of $383.8bn (£290bn) globally, according to Refinitiv.