UK fund managers seem to have lost their mojo. This year, less than half of the funds in Trustnet’s database of all companies’ unit trusts have out-performed L&G’s index fund, whereas in 2019 and 2020 around two-thirds did so.

In fact, though, there has been no loss of ability. What’s changed is that 2021 has been less of a stock pickers’ market than 2019 or 2020 were, so stock pickers have been fishing in less well-stocked waters.