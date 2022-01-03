Why defensives are best

Taking risk doesn’t pay. I say this because in the last five years there has been a significant negative correlation across FTSE sectors between returns and beta. Sectors with high betas – that is, those that carry lots of market risk – have generally delivered lower returns than those with lower betas. The high beta oil and gas, travel and leisure and life insurance sectors, for example, have underperformed low beta sectors such as beverages and pharmaceuticals.

This hasn’t happened because market risk has actually materialised in this time: the All-Share index is higher now than five years ago. Nor is it because one or two outliers distort the pattern; my chart shows that this is not the case. Nor is it an effect of Covid. True, that explains the catastrophic drop in travel stocks in 2020, but investors should have been rewarded before then and since for taking on their risk. But they were not.