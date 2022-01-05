Government gains new powers to block foreign takeovers

New rules giving government ministers the power to block acquisitions of UK companies that they believe could threaten national security came into force on Tuesday.

The National Security and Investment Act, which is being implemented following months of contentious debate, is seen as one of the most far-reaching policies of its kind in the world. The government describes it as “the biggest shake-up of the UK’s national security regime for 20 years”.

The legislation follows one of the biggest years on record for takeovers in the UK. After a number of businesses were targeted by international rivals, including chipmaker Arm and defence supplier Ultra Electronics (ULE), the rules aim to address concerns about foreign ownership of certain British companies.