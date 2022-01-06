Today's Markets: European stocks heed US tech slump on hawkish Fed minutes

London losses in tech and pandemic winners

Big US tech falls as FOMC members lean towards more hikes

Travel stocks boosted by lifting Covid testing rules

Markets

European stocks fell sharply in early trade Wednesday, taking their cue from a steep selloff in US tech and weak handover from Asian equities in the wake of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The FTSE 100 traded down 1 per cent around 7,420 at the lows, the DAX down around 1.5 per cent, before trimming losses after the first hour of the session. In London, losses were concentrated in the tech and pandemic winner space, with JustEat (JET) and Scottish Mortgage (SMT) down 3-4 per cent, with Aveva (AVV) and Experian (EXPN) also -3 per cent. Sainsbury’s (SBRY) and B&M (BME) were the leaders though we have some gains for airlines in the wake of the government’s travel testing overhaul.