Solid Christmas helps Tesco to extend its lead

Retailer now expects operating profit to be above previous guidance of £2.5bn-£2.6bn

Bank profit also forecast to be higher on improved economic outlook

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain, Tesco (TSCO), extended its lead over the Christmas period, reporting a 3.2 per cent increase in like-for-like group retail sales on 2020 and an 8.7 per cent hike on the same period two years ago.

Sales for its core UK supermarket business were up 0.3 per cent on last Christmas, and 8.8 per cent on two years ago. Large and convenience store categories both enjoyed higher sales – up 1.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively – but online sales were 11.3 per cent lower than the prior year when coronavirus restrictions were more severe.