Next week's economics: Jan 24 - 28

All eyes will be on the Fed on Wednesday to see whether it will at last raise interest rates.

The chances are that it won’t: most observers expect the first move in March. This is largely because the Fed doesn’t want to spring a surprise on the markets, and wants to check that the Omicron variant has not greatly weakened the economy. It might, though, scale back quantitative easing again and hint at raising rates soon.

Figures next week will show reasons for it to do so on top of the fact that CPI inflation is now 7 per cent. Thursday’s numbers should show that the economy grew strongly at the end of last year, with real GDP rising at an annualised rate of over 6 per cent in the fourth quarter. We should also see steady rises in personal income and spending in December, and another increase in durable goods orders.