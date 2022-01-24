When diversification fails

Your UK equity holdings are probably not as diversified as you think, because shares rise and fall together to a greater extent than is generally realised.

To see this, let’s consider the correlations of monthly returns between the main 25 FTSE sectors since 2003. Every single one of these 300 pairwise correlations is positive. This means that if you take any two sectors, they are more likely than not to rise and fall together in the same month. In fact, the average of these 300 correlations is 0.43, implying a high likelihood of any two sectors moving in the same direction; my table provides a sample of these correlations.