How a private equity mindset can help to spot special situations that deliver

Stuart Widdowson left private market investing for the world of listed companies in the early 2000s because he wanted to run a portfolio rather than just working on one or two transactions every three or four years. But what he learned at private equity group HG Capital plays an important part in his investment approach today.

“One of the things I learned from the senior managing partner was to find an investment methodology, stick to it, and really focus on the companies that are going to meet that criteria,” Widdowson says, noting that the biggest cost you have as an investor is your time.

He adds that he also compares what he pays for companies against “real world” valuations, meaning what trade or private equity buyers might be prepared to pay for a company rather than other stock market investors, something he thinks stops him from falling into the trap of overpaying for assets.