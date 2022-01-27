Rank returns to profit with open venues

Venue revenues explode after periods of closure Progress made on the digital front

Rank (RNK) relies for a significant chunk of its revenues on in-person experience. Its venues contributed 72 per cent of total sales in the half, compared with an even split between digital and venue revenue in the 2020 full-year results. This shows that the gambling group, which runs the Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo clubs, was particularly badly hit by the pandemic. But there were green shoots in these results, as the company returned to profit – which could leave investors shouting “bingo!”

Total revenues were up by almost 90 per cent, as its casinos and bingo halls enjoyed a resurgence after a dismal period of closures and restrictions in the prior year. Grosvenor was a standout, with sales up 275 per cent to £162m. While the last two months of the period were impacted by Omicron curtailments, the future for the business suddenly looks a lot brighter.

Given the importance of physical venues, progress on the digital side is encouraging. Digital revenues crept up by 7 per cent to £92m. Post-period, the Mecca bingo website was migrated to Rank's proprietary trading platform – this technology is a key part of digital growth plans, with Grosvenor also to be migrated in the summer.

Consensus forecasts have the shares trading on a 12-month forward PE ratio of 11 times. While progress has been made, and the company will benefit from a context of loosening restrictions, Rank isn’t out of the woods yet – underlying operating profit was still down by 59 per cent compared with the pre-pandemic era. Hold.

Last IC view: Hold, 176p, 19 Aug 2021

RANK (RNK) ORD PRICE: 151p MARKET VALUE: £ 707m TOUCH: 151-153p 12-MONTH HIGH: 217p LOW: 120p DIVIDEND YIELD: Nil PE RATIO: 12 NET ASSET VALUE: 95p* NET DEBT: 32%