Today's Markets: Global stocks weaker post Fed, FTSE manages to eke out small gains on flurry of updates

Asian markets fall; Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi down over 3 per cent

Diageo report operating profit rise

Updates from Tesla, 3i, St James's Place, Dr Martens, EasyJet

European stock markets slumped in early trade on Thursday, taking the cue from a very soft Asian session, as markets digested the Federal Reserve’s statement last night. US stock markets reversed earlier gains in another seesaw day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones fell 130pts, having been up more than 500pts at one point, as Fed chair Jay Powell signaled the US central bank could be open to more rate hikes this year than it has previously guided. The S&P 500 was down 0.15 per cent and the Nasdaq managed to end flat, though almost 500pts from its intra-day high.

The FTSE 100 scrubbed early losses, bouncing off 7,380 to around 7,485, slightly higher for the session. Losses across European bourses were steeper, 1 per cent for the DAX, CAC and Stoxx 50. It was a very weak handover from Asia: Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi fell more than 3 per cent overnight, while Hong Kong was down over 2 per cent.