GSK prepares to slim down

Separation offers more questions than answers

Needs to boost R&D spending significantly

Many longstanding GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) observers will let out a world-weary sigh at the company’s full-year results, as the market prepares to wave goodbye to the original GlaxoWellcome and SmithKlineBeecham merger. So, what has been achieved in the 20 years since the two companies came together in a blaze of publicity? (Tony Blair even inaugurated the new headquarters in West London). The shares are currently worth the same as in 2002, the dividend has been frozen since 2017, the R&D pipeline, apart from one or two bright spots, is thin and uninspiring and the company still has a knack of collecting large contingent liabilities – over £6bn and counting in these results. The question is whether the split into a standalone consumer business with its own listing and an R&D-based company – imaginatively called “new” GSK – can deliver the returns that the old one simply couldn’t.