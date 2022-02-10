Acceptable mistakes

Which mistakes – in policymaking and in investing – are acceptable, and which not? It’s an important question which doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

I ask because of Lord Agnew’s recent resignation from the government in protest at the fact that billions of Covid bounceback loans have been lost to fraud.

We must remember here the context in which these were made. In 2020 lockdowns threatened to force the collapse of tens of thousands of normally sound businesses and the destruction of millions of jobs: in April 2020 the OBR warned that unemployment could rise by more than 2mn. In this crisis, it was necessary to shovel support to businesses as quickly as possible. That meant that some bad loans were inevitable because in the time taken to screen good loans from bad many companies would have gone bust unnecessarily.