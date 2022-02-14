The absent wage threat

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been widely criticised for calling for wage restraint. And rightly so: the days when we thought inflation could be cured by asking workers to accept low pay should have ended with flared trousers and kipper ties. But it poses the question: is wage inflation really a cause of higher price inflation? The answer is: no, not now.

In theory, there are two mechanisms through which wage growth might fuel inflation. One is that high wage growth will boost consumer spending, allowing companies to raise prices. But this is not operating now. Retail sales volumes in December were only 2.1 per cent higher than two years’ previously. Granted, sales then were depressed by fears of Covid, but even adjusting for this sales growth has been below its long-term average recently.

Demand, then, isn’t so strong as to generate huge inflation. Consistent with this, inflation is largely confined to a few sectors. Just three items – fuel bills, petrol and second-hand cars – account for 1.9 percentage points of the 5.4 per cent CPI inflation we saw in December.