Insurers ride high on rising premiums

Insurers enjoy benefits of strengthening rates

Regulatory changes could help the UK industry

Investors can probably tolerate Europe’s insurance chief executives taking the occasional champagne bath, after the opening salvoes of the insurance reporting season revealed a uniform picture of rising rates for all parts of the industry from Lloyd’s syndicates, reinsurers and personal insurers to life insurers and catastrophe specialists.

Average rates across a host of different lines from personal to catastrophe and cyber attack insurance have doubled over the past year as the sector experiences an upswing. Life, in short, is good for the man from the Pru. A few of those toasts might also be directed at the government and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) after a mooted reform of the Solvency II regulations inherited from the European Union came a step closer to being implemented, in the first tangible sign that the UK will adopt significant regulatory divergence as part of its post-Brexit economic strategy.