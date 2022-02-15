/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

Insurers ride high on rising premiums

A combination of rising premium rates and the prospect of regulatory slack strengthens the attractions of the insurers
Insurers ride high on rising premiums
February 15, 2022
  • Insurers enjoy benefits of strengthening rates
  • Regulatory changes could help the UK industry

Investors can probably tolerate Europe’s insurance chief executives taking the occasional champagne bath, after the opening salvoes of the insurance reporting season revealed a uniform picture of rising rates for all parts of the industry from Lloyd’s syndicates, reinsurers and personal insurers to life insurers and catastrophe specialists.

Average rates across a host of different lines from personal to catastrophe and cyber attack insurance have doubled over the past year as the sector experiences an upswing. Life, in short, is good for the man from the Pru. A few of those toasts might also be directed at the government and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) after a mooted reform of the Solvency II regulations inherited from the European Union came a step closer to being implemented, in the first tangible sign that the UK will adopt significant regulatory divergence as part of its post-Brexit economic strategy.    

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data