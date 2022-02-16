/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Opioid epidemic boosts sales at Indivior

Pharma group reports strong profits after expensive legal battle
Opioid epidemic boosts sales at Indivior
February 16, 2022
  • Demand for addiction treatment is growing
  • Group explores US listing

Indivior (INDV) is sometimes dismissed as a single-product company with an image problem. The pharma group, which specialises in the treatment of opioid addiction, was fined $600m (£442m) by the US Department of Justice in 2020 following a drugs marketing scandal. Its former chief executive was subsequently sentenced to six months in federal prison, sparking a shareholder revolt over pay. To top it all off, the company’s products are vulnerable to competition and extremely difficult to get to market.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data