Opioid epidemic boosts sales at Indivior

Demand for addiction treatment is growing Group explores US listing

Indivior (INDV) is sometimes dismissed as a single-product company with an image problem. The pharma group, which specialises in the treatment of opioid addiction, was fined $600m (£442m) by the US Department of Justice in 2020 following a drugs marketing scandal. Its former chief executive was subsequently sentenced to six months in federal prison, sparking a shareholder revolt over pay. To top it all off, the company’s products are vulnerable to competition and extremely difficult to get to market.