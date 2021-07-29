/
Indivior bouncing back from legal troubles

It swung to a profit this half thanks to a strong performance from its Sublocade injection.
July 29, 2021
  • It has raised its revenue forecast for the year.
  • Increased operating profit led to an improved net cash position.

Provider of opioid addiction treatment drugs Indivior (INDV) is benefiting from strong base effects. In the first half of last year it swung to an operating loss of $165m (£119m) largely due to its legal expenses in relation to the marketing of opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone Film. With the legal case now settled and demand for its Sublocade injection rising, it has moved back into the black with its operating profit of £130m through the half.

