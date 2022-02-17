South32 geared up for profit growth

Expanded capital management programme

Additional longwall work at its Illawarra site

It’s fashionable nowadays to bemoan resource stocks as being somehow irrelevant or archaic in our digitalised age. Nevertheless, investors would have recently noticed just how much cash they throw off when prices are heading in the right direction. The percentage change in trading profits is often higher than the percentage change in sales – so-called 'operational gearing'. Unfortunately, the reverse dynamic can also play out when prices head in the opposite direction. For now, aggregate global demand for energy and industrial metals remains healthy as economies yawn back into life on the easing of pandemic restrictions.