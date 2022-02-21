/
opinion
February 21, 2022

The welcome bond sell-off

Chris Dillow
Chris Dillow

There has been much alarm about the sell-off in US bonds: since the start of the year two-year Treasury yields have risen from under 0.8 per cent to just under 1.5 per cent, and 10-year yields from under 1.6 per cent to almost 2 per cent. For equity investors, such alarm is misplaced. These are in fact welcome developments.

I say so for a simple reason. History tells us that the higher bond yields are relative to the Fed funds rate, the better equity returns tend to be thereafter. Since 1990 the correlation between the gap between two-year yields and the Fed funds rate and subsequent three-yearly changes in the S&P 500 has been 0.4. The 10-year/two-year gap and 10-year/fed funds gap have also both been significantly positively correlated with subsequent returns.

