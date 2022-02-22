Anything but a smooth energy transition

Developing nations to underpin demand for fossil fuels

Policymakers balancing energy security with green commitments

Regrettably, much of public discourse over the ongoing energy transition has become almost binary in nature, and the world’s future energy mix is one of the most polarising topics. Disagreements, however, are fundamental to markets and, for investors who take a dispassionate view, opportunity abounds.

Both the huge investment in the dash to net-zero and the dislocations in energy markets can be exploited, with the high stakes for the planet coming up against that other inconvenient truth: stubbornly high demand for fossil fuels. Based on the BP Statistical Review of World Energy (2020), fossil fuels accounted for 84.3 per cent of energy inputs in the year prior to the pandemic, a figure that has dropped by a paltry 1.8 percentage points since the start of the millennium.