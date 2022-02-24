/
Hays makes headway while the sun shines

Tight labour market results in record fees for white-collar recruitment agency
February 24, 2022
  • Full-year profits expected to exceed estimates
  • Group hints at "substantial" summer dividend 

Recruitment companies are full of the joys of spring. After a long Covid winter, the job market is booming, wage inflation is mounting and skills are in short supply. Hays (HAS), which specialises in white-collar recruitment, is no exception.

The group reported record fee income and its fastest ever profit growth for the six months to 31 December. Its ‘conversion rate’ – the conversion of net fees into operating profit – is particularly striking at 18 per cent, compared with 5.9 per cent in 2020.

