Lloyds Banking underwhelms on profits miss

The HBOS Reading scandal rears its head

Profits underwhelmed on a mediocre performance

On a jittery day across all markets, Lloyds Banking's (LLOY) shares suffered the double effect of investors generally running for the exits at the same time as managing to undershoot consensus estimates for its pre-tax profits. These came in at £6.9bn, slightly less than the £7.2bn that the market had been expecting. The culprit was the bank’s usual mix of difficult to control operating costs and legacy issues generating unexpected exceptional charges.