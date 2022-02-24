/
Why staying "reassuringly dull" works for HarbourVest

Richard Hickman tells Dave Baxter what separates his private equity trust from rivals and why it can cope with the current challenging environment
February 24, 2022
  • One of the more diversified private equity trusts, HarbourVest has nevertheless posted stellar returns
  • Richard Hickman discusses the challenges that lie ahead

Anything in your portfolio that quickens the pulse has likely had a bad start to the year. From crypto and more speculative ends of the tech sector to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funds and meme stocks, hyped-up parts of the market have taken a drubbing in recent weeks as investors worry about shifts in monetary policy.

Certain unlisted companies also fit into this category, with tech-minded late-stage private investors such as Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) and Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) struggling in recent months after a bout of strong returns.

