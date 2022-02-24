Why staying "reassuringly dull" works for HarbourVest

- One of the more diversified private equity trusts, HarbourVest has nevertheless posted stellar returns
- Richard Hickman discusses the challenges that lie ahead
Anything in your portfolio that quickens the pulse has likely had a bad start to the year. From crypto and more speculative ends of the tech sector to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funds and meme stocks, hyped-up parts of the market have taken a drubbing in recent weeks as investors worry about shifts in monetary policy.
Certain unlisted companies also fit into this category, with tech-minded late-stage private investors such as Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) and Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) struggling in recent months after a bout of strong returns.