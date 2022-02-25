/
IAG predicts profit lift-off in 2022

British Airways owner “must do things differently” after the “worst crisis in aviation's history”, said the chief executive
February 25, 2022
  • Passenger capacity just over a third of pre-pandemic levels due to travel restrictions
  • €3.9bn capex over 2022 to capitalise on expected surge in bookings

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) said a strong recovery is under way as the long-promised return of overseas travel and stronger cargo revenues helped halve its pre-tax loss to €3.5bn (£2.94bn) in 2021. The British Airways owner’s bookings for Easter and summer are on the up, and passenger capacity is expected to return to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, swinging the group back to operating profitability by the year-end. 

