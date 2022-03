Impairment of intangibles, Kentucky payout and punter wins knock-off earnings

Debt set to climb from Italian acquisition

Flutter (FLTR) used its much higher sales last year to grow, plunging cash into acquisitions and increasing net debt. The gambling giant completed two significant buyouts last year and has either spent, or is about to spend, another £2bn on Tombola (deal completed at around £400mn last month) and Italian gambling company Sisal.