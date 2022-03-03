Seamless return to form for Coats

Group forecasts $50mn efficiency savings Net debt falls

After a tough lockdown, industrial threads manufacturer Coats (COA) is back on track. Sales and cash exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and operating profit is edging closer to past highs.

The group’s apparel and footwear (A&F) division has bounced back strongly after experiencing significant disruption to supply and demand in 2020. Revenue rose by a third during the year to over $1.5bn, most of which came from Asia. Meanwhile, A&F’s adjusted operating operating profit overtook 2019 levels, reaching $164mn.