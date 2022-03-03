/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Seamless return to form for Coats

Global threads manufacturer cashes in on renewed demand
Seamless return to form for Coats
March 3, 2022
  • Group forecasts $50mn efficiency savings
  • Net debt falls

After a tough lockdown, industrial threads manufacturer Coats (COA) is back on track. Sales and cash exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and operating profit is edging closer to past highs. 

The group’s apparel and footwear (A&F) division has bounced back strongly after experiencing significant disruption to supply and demand in 2020. Revenue rose by a third during the year to over $1.5bn, most of which came from Asia. Meanwhile, A&F’s adjusted operating operating profit overtook 2019 levels, reaching $164mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data