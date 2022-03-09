Prudential successfully refocused on a largely uninsured Asia

Strengthening sales across Asia, ex Hong Kong

Significant deleveraging of the balance sheet

The traditional image of Prudential (PRU) wasn't exactly belied by the spin-off of M&G (MNG) in 2019, followed by the recent demerger of US-focussed Jackson Life, but management has clearly taken heed of demographic trends by shifting the group’s business focus to Asia and Africa. The latter deal was not without its costs. A negative fair value adjustment of $8.26bn (£6.31bn) followed in its wake, dropping down to $4.23bn once the impact of market interest rates on the value of Jackson’s product guarantees are factored into the equation.