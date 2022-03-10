National Express to benefit from rising cost of petrol

Cash profit up 60 per cent last year

Plans to increase revenue by £1bn by 2027

National Express (NEX) is positioning itself as an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) play. Cars currently produce 70 per cent of surface transport emissions so cutting the number of people that drive cars is essential for reducing emissions. The coach operator pointed out that a shift to electric cars won’t solve this problem alone because making an electric car is carbon intensive. Shared travel will always be better for the environment, although occasionally wretched for the individual.