SIG makes progress but not profit

Rebuild of UK operations supports improving operating margin

Net debt rises as it builds inventories and makes acquisitions

It could be argued that insulation specialist SIG (SHI) achieved what was expected of it in its 'Return To Growth' strategy, for which it raised £165mn from shareholders in 2020.

Like-for-like sales jumped 24 per cent last year and were even 8 per cent ahead of pre-Covid levels in 2019. Investors are having to wait a little longer for the business to turn a profit, though.