/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

SIG makes progress but not profit

Improving position allows company to refinance
SIG makes progress but not profit
March 11, 2022
  • Rebuild of UK operations supports improving operating margin
  • Net debt rises as it builds inventories and makes acquisitions

It could be argued that insulation specialist SIG (SHI) achieved what was expected of it in its 'Return To Growth' strategy, for which it raised £165mn from shareholders in 2020.

Like-for-like sales jumped 24 per cent last year and were even 8 per cent ahead of pre-Covid levels in 2019. Investors are having to wait a little longer for the business to turn a profit, though.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data