Craneware's Sentry merger showing potential

Management targeting cross-selling opportunities

R&D investment more than doubles to $21.6mn

These are Craneware’s (CRW) first half-year results since the acquisition of US pharmacy software business Sentry for $400mn (£305mn) last year. The problem assessing the performance is that the scale of this deal makes it difficult to compare year on year. Revenue more than doubled to £80mn, although statutory profits were constricted by $8.9m linked to the amortisation of acquired intangible assets.