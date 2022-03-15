/
Genuit protects profits from price pressures

Four price increases implemented in 12-month period
March 15, 2022
  • Typical margins will be restored by end of current quarter
  • Greater use of recycled materials planned

Plastic pipe maker Genuit (GEN) recorded strong growth even without the impact of the three acquisitions it completed last year. Like-for-like revenue grew by almost 30 per cent year on year and was almost 13 per cent higher than in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Its underlying operating margin of 16 per cent was a significant improvement on the 10.6 per cent recorded in 2020 but below 2019 levels.

