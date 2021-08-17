Genuit boosted by the housing boom

Group revenue was up 32.4 per cent on 2019

Margin slipped 120 basis points because of rising cost of materials and transport

Earnings for plastic piping producer Genuit (GEN) have pumped up thanks to the residential housing boom. Sales in its residential business were up to £183.8m in the first half of 2021, a 63.7 per cent like-for-like increase compared to 2020 and 17.8 per cent up on 2019. The only fly in the ointment for Genuit is rising input cost pressures. However, so far it has been quite successful at passing this inflation onto consumers and management is confident this can continue in the second half of the year.