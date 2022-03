Damages claim could cause serious issues Warning on debt repayment

Cineworld (CINE) flagged that there is “material uncertainty” over whether it can repay its debts, avoid paying a massive damages bill, and ultimately continue as a going concern. The cinema company enjoyed significantly improved trading volumes after a disastrous 2020 when pandemic restrictions closed its sites, but the results still lagged behind pre-pandemic levels as customer demand continued to falter.