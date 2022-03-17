ESG put to the test

The war has led to several analysts suggesting defence companies might now qualify as buy options for those who prioritise environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment processes. With that in mind, one Swedish bank, SEB (SW:SEB.A), has attracted particular attention for reversing its year-old policy of banning investment in defence stocks. But asset managers look unlikely to follow banks in returning so quickly to deadly weapons. “I have not heard of any others that have done so,” said Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at ratings agency Morningstar.

Among fund firms, formal or informal policies prohibiting investment in the manufacturers of controversial weapons comfortably pre-date ESG’s rise to prominence. Even professional investors not subject to such strictures have proved unlikely to count such companies among their holdings: a 2017 study by Morningstar found just 6 per cent of 100,000 funds globally had positions in producers of controversial weapons such as cluster bombs and landmines.

Separating the production of those weapons from those that defend Europe’s borders has not been a task that many fund managers have been willing to take on, either. And with the Russian invasion having also heightened the focus on other conflicts, any sustainable fund looking to buy the likes of BAE Systems (BA.) risks campaigners asking why they are funding the export of arms to Saudi Arabia.