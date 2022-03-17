Home improvement market renovates Marshalls’ balance sheet

Sales to domestic customers outpace public sector and commercial markets New-build housing and infrastructure markets a focus for growth

The fact that many of us got out into the big, wide world again last year did no harm to Marshalls’ (MSLH) fortunes. The company hailed “supportive” market conditions as sales moved above pre-pandemic levels, even though higher costs meant margins are yet to fully recover.

The “unusually high” levels of household income people built up during the pandemic meant a lot more spending on driveways and gardens. Marshalls' domestic division was its fastest growing, up 30 per cent year on year to £167mn, or 28 per cent of the total.