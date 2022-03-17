PensionBee reiterates profit guidance

Invested customer base heading in the right direction

Adjusted profits expected by the year-end

PensionBee’s (PBEE) financial performance is largely of secondary importance to its ability to attract clientele. All the same, an 85 per cent increase in annual run rate revenue will have pleased management, although you imagine potential investors would have paid more attention to the 70 per cent increase in the number of invested customers to 117,000. The number of registered users who decided to become invested through the platform edged up by a single percentage point year on year to 18 per cent.