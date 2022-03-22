/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Alliance Pharma shakes off covid

The full-year results showed decent progress for Alliance but sales exposure to China sends warning signs
Alliance Pharma shakes off covid
March 22, 2022
  • Supply chain management is now a key risk
  • Has recovered from the effects of the pandemic

Alliance Pharma's (APH) full-year results showed a return to respectable growth as the consumer medicines company benefited from the ebbing effects of the pandemic on its core over-the-counter (OTC) medicines business. The company, which supplies wound healing, women’s health products and medicated shampoo, reported stable pre-tax margins of 25 per cent and a new distribution agreement based on China’s Cross border e-commerce regulation (CBEC) which allows enhanced access for the import of goods.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data