Alliance Pharma shakes off covid

Supply chain management is now a key risk

Has recovered from the effects of the pandemic

Alliance Pharma's (APH) full-year results showed a return to respectable growth as the consumer medicines company benefited from the ebbing effects of the pandemic on its core over-the-counter (OTC) medicines business. The company, which supplies wound healing, women’s health products and medicated shampoo, reported stable pre-tax margins of 25 per cent and a new distribution agreement based on China’s Cross border e-commerce regulation (CBEC) which allows enhanced access for the import of goods.