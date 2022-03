Post-period trading falls Buyback programme will shortly complete

Kingfisher (KGF) soared to over £1bn in pre-tax profits for the year as robust demand for home improvement items fed through to the results and progress was made on the ecommerce side of the equation. But the retailer, which owns B&Q and Screwfix, expects a fall in profits this year and the confirmation of relatively poor post-period trading contributed to a fall in the share price on results day.