YouGov benefits from strategic clarity

There’s data and, then again, there’s data. In the information age, it’s no longer adequate to simply supply reams of information to clients – it’s about value-add. When we assessed YouGov’s (YOU) full-year figures in October we noted that “a customised approach to selling goods and services has become the default option”. That’s apparent again in the data analytics group’s half-year release, perhaps more so given the 39 per cent revenue increase in the group’s custom research segment. That fed into a one-third increase in the group’s adjusted operating profit to £14m, with a 50 basis point increase in the underlying margin.