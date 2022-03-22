YouGov benefits from strategic clarity

In the last stages of the strategic development plan

Underlying margins heading in the right direction

There’s data and, then again, there’s data. In the information age, it’s no longer adequate to simply supply reams of information to clients – it’s about value-add. When we assessed YouGov’s (YOU) full-year figures in October we noted that “a customised approach to selling goods and services has become the default option”. That’s apparent again in the data analytics group’s half-year release, perhaps more so given the 39 per cent revenue increase in the group’s custom research segment. That fed into a one-third increase in the group’s adjusted operating profit to £14m, with a 50 basis point increase in the underlying margin.