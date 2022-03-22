/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

YouGov benefits from strategic clarity

The data analytics group booked record half-year sales
YouGov benefits from strategic clarity
March 22, 2022
  • In the last stages of the strategic development plan
  • Underlying margins heading in the right direction

There’s data and, then again, there’s data. In the information age, it’s no longer adequate to simply supply reams of information to clients – it’s about value-add. When we assessed YouGov’s (YOU) full-year figures in October we noted that “a customised approach to selling goods and services has become the default option”. That’s apparent again in the data analytics group’s half-year release, perhaps more so given the 39 per cent revenue increase in the group’s custom research segment. That fed into a one-third increase in the group’s adjusted operating profit to £14m, with a 50 basis point increase in the underlying margin. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data