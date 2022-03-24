A US fund that's catching up fast on its big-name rivals

A US small-cap value fund, VT De Lisle America, has had a strong run in recent times

We look at the process behind the fund – and the decisions that lie ahead for the manager

In private, many an active manager might wearily confess that the US has not been the market in which to go against the grain in recent years. It’s a well-known narrative from the past decade that stockpickers have struggled to beat the S&P 500, given its skew to the seemingly unassailable tech megacaps and sheer market efficiency. From value managers to those moving down the market cap scale, investors going against the tech majors, or simply avoiding them, have not always had the best time of it.

Such investors also tend to attract less attention than those funds that have at times bet big on the largest US stocks, such as Baillie Gifford’s big US and global portfolios. But some funds have quietly generated excellent performance in recent times, and may well have an enhanced appeal as questions arise about the future outlook for yesterday’s winners.