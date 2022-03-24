Energy boom not yet arrived for Petrofac

Dividend remains suspended

Higher prices should drive higher industry spend this year, says CEO

There are two sides to Petrofac (PFC), the oilfield services company. The first is its work with companies like IOG (IOG), whose North Sea projects hit first gas this month, and offshore wind farms increasing green energy capacity. The second is its past as a suspect operator, with a conviction for allowing bribery to take place. That was felt on the 2021 bottom line, thanks to a £77mn fine from the Serious Fraud Office.