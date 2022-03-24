/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Energy boom not yet arrived for Petrofac

Energy services company's past corruption hits orders while £77mn fine hits bottom line
Energy boom not yet arrived for Petrofac
March 24, 2022
  • Dividend remains suspended
  • Higher prices should drive higher industry spend this year, says CEO

There are two sides to Petrofac (PFC), the oilfield services company. The first is its work with companies like IOG (IOG), whose North Sea projects hit first gas this month, and offshore wind farms increasing green energy capacity. The second is its past as a suspect operator, with a conviction for allowing bribery to take place. That was felt on the 2021 bottom line, thanks to a £77mn fine from the Serious Fraud Office. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data