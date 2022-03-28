/
Today's Markets: Stocks up at the open
March 28, 2022
  • European stocks up to start week
  • This weeks PCE inflation data to inform Fed's next hike
  • Crude oil slightly lower on Chinese demand worries

European stocks are higher out of the gate on Monday. Ukraine sounded ready to make a number of concessions to call off the war, including neutral status, though any progress seems difficult still. The fact the Kremlin on Friday narrowed the goals of its operation to areas in the south and east suggested it was struggling on the ground; it bodes well for Ukraine that Kyiv is not the prime target – scope for a ramp out for Putin and Zelensky.

